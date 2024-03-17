Philadelphia police searching for suspect accused of murdering 88-year-old veteran in broad daylight

​

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in connection with the murder of an 88-year-old veteran who was shot and killed in broad daylight while he was sitting inside his car earlier this month.

The shooting happened on March 5 at about 1:35 p.m. in the 100 block of North Dewey Street, police said in a news release.

The victim, Richard Butler, was sitting inside his SUV when a suspect approached the vehicle and fired a gun multiple times, striking the victim twice in the chest, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia.

Butler later died from his injuries.

Police released video footage on Friday showing the suspect wearing a gray hoodie and black shorts over black tights. The video also showed the suspect riding in a silver 2018-2019 Nissan Altima with dark-tinted windows, a dented front passenger side panel and a Pennsylvania license plate.

The silver Altima used by the shooter with a getaway driver was captured on surveillance under the EL along Market Street in West Philadelphia.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

The suspect allegedly exited the vehicle and waited for Butler to drop his girlfriend off on the corner of Dewey Street before approaching his vehicle and shooting him five times.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact police. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.