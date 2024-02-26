Philadelphia Police seek suspect who stole $100K in spine implants from car

​

Philadelphia Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they said stole over $100,000 worth of spine implants from a car inside a parking garage in Center City last week.

According to a press release from Philadelphia Police, around 4:30 a.m. on February 19, an unknown male was caught on video breaking into a car inside a parking garage and stealing the medical implants.

Police described the suspect as a man, wearing a surgical mask and all dark clothing.

The video shows the suspect carrying a trash bag as he exited the parking garage.

Officials added if you see the suspect, do not approach him and contact 911 immediately.

According to the most recent crime stats report by the Philadelphia Police Department, commercial and residential burglaries have risen almost 2% since 2023.

Despite this latest car break in, the report shows that theft from autos is down nearly 34% from 2023. Overall property crime offenses were down by 16% from last year.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department for more information.