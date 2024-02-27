Philadelphia prisoner escapes officers at hospital while still handcuffed: police

​

A man accused of stealing a car in Philadelphia escaped police custody while in handcuffs at a hospital on Monday morning, authorities said.

Alleem Bordan, 29, remains on the run after fleeing from officers around 6:45 a.m. at Temple University Episcopal Hospital at 100 East Lehigh Avenue in Kensington, FOX29 Philadelphia reported.

Two officers were walking back to their patrol car when Bordan sprinted away.

Bordan had his hands cuffed behind his back when he fled, the Philadelphia Police Department said. He was seen on surveillance video from a local gas station sprinting through its parking lot with his hands behind his back.

Police immediately launched a search for Bordan but were unable to find him.

Bordan had been in custody for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a food delivery driver on Thursday, police said.

Officers arrested Bordan after finding him asleep inside the car, according to authorities. Bordan attempted to drive away and allegedly rammed a police car before officers took him into custody.

Bordan complained about pain during his processing and officers took him for treatment at the hospital, where he escaped.

Police said Bordan has a criminal history – though they did not provide specific details – and warned the public not to approach the suspect.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Bordan’s whereabouts to contact police.