Philadelphia shooting at big block party leaves 3 dead, 7 injured

A mass shooting of 10 people in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning has resulted in three deaths, according to local reports.

The shooting, possibly at a block party with more than 100 people, happened in the 1200 block of North Alden Street, FOX 29’s Steve Keeley posted to X.

Some of the shooting victims were taken by police to the hospital, while others were driven away by neighbors.

Images from the scene show the shooting happened on a residential street.

The people killed were in their 20s and 30s, according to FOX 29. Their identities have not been released.

Conditions of the at least seven injured range from stable to serious, but their ages and identities are not yet known.

Several shell casings and one weapon were found at the scene, FOX 29 reports.

Whoever is responsible for the shooting is still on the loose. It is possible there is more than one gunman, police told FOX 29.

Fox News Digital is waiting to hear back from the police with more information.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.