Philadelphia shooting suspect in ballistic vest leaves 4 dead, others injured: report

​

A mass shooting in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia Monday evening left at least four people dead and another two injured, both of which are children, according to local reports.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the suspect was arrested without incident. He was wearing a ballistic vest, had multiple magazines, an “AR-type rifle,” a handgun and a police scanner during the shooting rampage, which began at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Several juveniles were among those injured by gunfire, including a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old, but their conditions were not immediately known, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported. Police say the four men killed in the shooting are between the ages of 20-59.

According to the report, the gunman continued firing as officers chased him and eventually cornered him in a back alley on Frazer Street. He was then taken into custody without officers firing back, Outlaw said.

A motive is not yet known.

“We have absolutely no idea why this happened,” Outlaw said. “At this point, all we know is that this person left their home and decided to target individuals.”

Outlaw added: “Thank god our officers were here on scene, they responded as quickly as they did, I can’t even describe the level of bravery and courage that was shown in addition to the restraint.”

Officers responded to reports of an armed male suspect in the area of South 56th Street and Chester Avenue but the gunman fled into the neighboring streets, in the area of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue. The gunman then moved to nearby Frazer Street, per FOX 29.

The suspect, who was not identified, was reportedly apprehended around 10 minutes later.

Outlaw said another person who police believe may have fired back at the gunman during the rampage was taken into custody.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.