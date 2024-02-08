Philadelphia suburb house fire shooting leaves 2 officers injured

​

Two police officers were hurt after authorities responded Wednesday to reports of an active shooter situation in a Philadelphia suburb, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported.

According to FOX 29, citing East Lansdowne Police Department, two officers and allegedly an 11-year-old girl were shot at a residence in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office told FOX 29 that there is “no independent knowledge” of an 11-year-old victim.

One of the officers was from the Lansdowne Police Department and the other was from the East Lansdowne Police Department.

Authorities said that the shooting happened at around 3:45 p.m.

Police confirmed to the local station that two officers responded to reports that the alleged 11-year-old victim had been shot at.

When they arrived at the home, both of the officers were shot in the legs.

They were all taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Police confirmed that both officers were in stable condition following the shooting.

The home, which was engulfed in flames, was next door to a local daycare, FOX 29 said.

A 9-year-old from the daycare allegedly spotted the flames and the large police presence and alerted his teacher to put the school on immediate lockdown.

Footage from the scene showed a large police presence and emergency personnel.

Authorities did not immediately confirm if the suspect or suspects are in custody.

This is a breaking news story. Checkback for updates.