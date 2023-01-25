Philadelphia suspects try to rob market with shotgun

​

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects caught on camera in a gunpoint robbery at a West Philadelphia market.

The robbery occurred on Wednesday, at 919 North 43rd Street. At 6:54 p.m., two masked males enter the New 43rd Street Supermarket.

“One of the suspects was armed with a semiautomatic handgun while the other was armed with a shotgun,” said the Philadelphia Police Department.

The two threatened the employee working at the store and attempted to get behind the register but were unsuccessful, authorities say. The store’s bulletproof glass and high countertop undeniably contributed to the safety of the store owner and the failure of the robbery.

