Philadelphia woman charged in death of her 4-year-old child, body remains missing, police say

A Philadelphia mother has been charged in the death of her 4-year-old child but no body has been found, authorities said.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit opened an investigation into a missing child on Dec. 30, despite the mother not making the claim, the Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital.

Dominique Bailey, 28, allegedly told her family that the child was hit and killed by a vehicle. Investigators didn’t find any evidence to support the claim, the news report said.

“However, the location of the child’s body remains undetermined,” a police statement said.

Bailey was questioned on Thursday and investigators searched a property the next day. A man was also questioned, the report said.

Bailey allegedly detailed the role she played in the unnamed child’s death. She is charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, abuse of a corpse and other related charges.

Another suspect, Kevin Spencer, 30, was also arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy, murder, abuse of a corpse and other related charges in the child’s death.

Authorities have not disclosed the nature of Spencer and Bailey’s relationship.