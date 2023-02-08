Phoenix fire captain blasts ‘Pro-life Spiderman’ for scaling Phoenix’s tallest building: ‘Very, very dumb’

​

A Phoenix fire official is blasting a professional climber dubbed “The Official Pro-Life Spider-Man” for scaling the Arizona’s city’s tallest building this week, calling the stunt “dangerous” to first responders and “Very, very dumb.”

Maison Des Champs, 23, was taken into custody Tuesday after reaching the top of the 483-foot Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix, which he ascended in about 90 minutes to draw attention to his cause.

“This is so dangerous. You put not only yourself in danger, you put firefighters in danger. You put anyone else walking below or anybody around this incident in danger,” Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller told reporters gathered at the scene. “This is an uncontrolled environment. This is Chase Tower; 40 floors up. Very, very dumb.”

In a video taken of the climb, a crowd could be heard cheering as Des Champs made it to the top.

He climbs for a nonprofit called Let Them Live, which raises funds and awareness for women who seek an abortion because they cannot financially support a child.

Let Them Live President and CEO Emily Berning told reporters that it was the seventh time Des Champs has climbed a building for the cause.

She said he’s previously climbed tall buildings in other cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Detroit and Oklahoma City.

Phoenix police and a city fire department technical rescue crew were waiting for Des Champs at the top of the 50-year-old tower, which has been vacant since 2021.

