Phoenix juvenile arrested after he allegedly pointed gun at school bus with students inside

A juvenile was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday after he was accused of pointing a gun at a school bus with students inside, according to police.

The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. near 16th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Phoenix Police responded to a report that a boy was observed pointing a gun at a school bus as it was transporting students to school.

“Officers responded and learned that the juvenile male suspect was in an argument with a student using the bus and after the victim entered the bus to leave, the suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it at the school bus,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said, according to Fox 10.

No shots were fired at the bus, Bower said.

A nearby school was placed on lockdown until the suspect was located inside an apartment close to the place where the incident occurred, Fox 10 reported.

The juvenile suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody.

The school resumed normal operations following the arrest.