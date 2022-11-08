FOX National News 

Phoenix mother arrested for appearing to pull gun out during custody dispute at school

Body camera footage released by the Phoenix Police Department on Monday shows a school resource officer stopping a woman as she appeared to pull a gun out of her bag during a dispute outside of an elementary school.

Desira Featchurs, 29, was arrested for endangerment and carrying a weapon on school grounds, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

The woman appeared to pull a gun out of her purse at the school in Phoenix, Arizona.
(Phoenix Police Department)

The school resource officer was called to the front office at an elementary school in northern Phoenix about a custody dispute on Sept. 22.

TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENT ‘ACCIDENTALLY’ DISCHARGES GUN AT SCHOOL

“He wanted to get in,” the officer can be heard saying as a child appears to get in an SUV.

“You think I’m f—— playing?” the woman said as she approached the vehicle and appeared to pull out a gun.

Desira Featchurs, 29, was arrested for endangerment and carrying a weapon on school grounds.
(Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via Fox 10 Phoenix)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Featchurs is a parent of a child at the school, according to Phoenix police.

“When it comes to protecting your children, there is no time to waste when we see a threat,” the Phoenix Police Department tweeted.

  