Phoenix park temporarily closed after more human remains found following hiker’s discovery of skull

Sections of a park in Phoenix were closed over the weekend after police investigating the discovery of a human skull found earlier this month located more human remains, authorities said Sunday.

Investigators were searching for evidence in a homicide at South Mountain Park and Preserve after detectives located the additional human remains on Saturday, police said.

The search was sparked after a hiker reported finding a human skull at the preserve on Jan. 14.

Signs of trauma appeared on the skull, according to authorities, prompting police to investigate the death as a homicide.

Police said detectives are actively following up on all leads and working with the county medical examiner’s office to identify the victim.

The human remains located Saturday have been turned over to the Maricopa County Forensic Medical Center. Officials have yet to identify the victim.

The Phoenix Police Department did not immediately release further details.

Earlier this month, another set of human remains were discovered in a remote desert area in Buckeye, Arizona. The discovery happened on Jan. 7 when a person off-roading in the area found the human skeletal remains.

The unidentified remains were also turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for forensic examination.

Buckeye is located about 30 miles west of downtown Phoenix.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.