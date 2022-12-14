Phoenix police officer accused of making porn while on duty using the name ‘Rico Blaze’

​

A Phoenix, Arizona, police officer is under investigation after reportedly filming and distributing pornography while he was on the clock working for the department from his home.

The Phoenix Police Department has launched an investigation into the actions of Officer Christian Goggans, who allegedly filmed and uploaded graphic pornography starring himself to a public Twitter page that he shot while he was assigned to home duty with the department, AZFamily.com reported.

Goggans, who had also been traveling to and from Las Vegas to produce and star in adult videos, posted the explicit content online using the Twitter name “Rico Blaze.”

“We can confirm there is an open internal investigation underway involving Officer Goggans,” the Phoenix Police Department told Arizona’s Family in a statement. “Officer Goggans was on home assignment prior to the start of the investigation for unrelated and non-disciplinary reasons.”

Goggans was hired at the department in 2020 and it is believed he began making pornography in 2019.

It is unclear why Goggans was assigned to work from home but officers who work from home are required to check in with the department once a day by phone.

The Twitter page belonging to Goggans has since been set on private mode and the tweets are protected.

Fox News Digital reached out to Goggans for comment and did not immediately receive a response.

It is unclear what Goggans’ current employment status is at the department and the Phoenix Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for further comment from Fox News Digital.