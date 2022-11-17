Phoenix police responding to ‘hazardous situation’ find 5 dead inside home

​

Phoenix, Arizona, emergency crews responded to a “hazardous situation” at a home on Wednesday morning and when they arrived, they found five people dead inside.

Operators received the call about the situation near 7th Avenue and Northern Avenue just after 8 a.m.

Captain Todd Keller of the Phoenix Fire Department said during a press conference on Wednesday morning that crews responding to a “hazardous situation” arrived on the scene at 8:11 a.m. They then made entry into the home where they found multiple victims deceased.

Keller would not confirm the number of victims, nor the age or sex, as the scene was still being evaluated.

Out of precaution, homes adjacent to the property were evacuated.

Fox station KSAZ-TV reported that two adults and three kids were found dead inside the home. Phoenix Police Department public information officer Sgt. Melissa Soliz told reporters the deceased had obvious signs of trauma, though a suspect is not believed to be on the loose.

Prior to releasing how many victims were inside, Soliz told reporters during a press conference that the scene was being mitigated for risk factors and once the hazmat crews deem the inside safe, police investigators would begin to piece together what happened.

As a precaution, Southwest Gas turned off lines going to the home, though there did not appear to be any gas leaks inside.

None of the names of the victims were released, and the investigation is ongoing.

“This is an extremely tragic situation for everyone involved, from our firefighters to our police officers,” Soliz said. “Everyone on the scene is going to be affected: family members, extended family members. This is just a tragedy for the community in general.”