Pickup truck collides with horse-drawn buggy in Virginia, killing 1 and wounding 6

One person was killed and six others injured when a pickup truck collided with the horse-drawn buggy they were traveling in, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Cumberland Road in the Farmville area of Cumberland County, police said in a news release. The area is about 50 miles west of Richmond.

Seven people were on board the buggy at the time of the crash. One died on the scene and the other six were taken to a hospital with injuries that ranged from serious to life-threatening, police said. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The crash was under investigation, police said.