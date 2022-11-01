Pike County massacre: Angela Wagner testifies against son in Ohio’s most expensive murder trial

​

Angela Wagner is testifying Tuesday against son George Wagner IV, the first of the four Wagner family members to be tried in the 2016 Pike County massacre case, according to local reports.

George Wagner and his family members were accused of conspiring to shoot and kill eight people, including five members of the Rhoden family and three members of the Gilley family, about six years ago over a custody dispute.

Prosecutors allowed Angela Wagner to testify Tuesday without being recorded in Ohio’s most expensive and largest murder trial to date, according to FOX 19 Cincinnati. Edward “Jake” Wagner was also able to testify without being recorded.

Angela Wagner, who pleaded guilty to helping plan the ambush, is expected to testify about George Wagner’s involvement in the eight family members’ deaths as well as his plans to cover up evidence afterward, the outlet reported. The mother of two also agreed to testify against her husband, George “Billy” Wagner III.

Jake Wagner, who pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty, testified last week that he felt he “had no other choice” but to murder the five family members over fears his daughter would be molested.

The Wagner family patriarch, George Wagner, is accused of shooting the other three Rhoden family members and has pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled to go to trial after his son.

Prosecutors say George Wagner, 31, allegedly helped plot the killings and was present for the April 2016 rampage that spanned three separate locations but did not pull the trigger.

The Wagner and Rhoden families had been close until Jake Wagner and Hanna Rhoden split and began battling over custody of their daughter, who was 3 years old at the time. Hanna Rhoden refused to give custody to the Wagners and wrote in a Facebook message sent four months before the massacre that “they will have to kill me first,” according to testimony.

Unbeknownst to her at the time, the Wagners had hacked into her social media account and saw the message.

Jake Wagner took the stand eight weeks into the murder trial in Pike County court and told jurors the Facebook message was the “tipping point” for him.

Jake Wagner said he feared his daughter would be subjected to sexual abuse if she stayed with 19-year-old Hanna Rhoden and decided his daughter’s mother had to die. He was unhappy with the men Hanna Rhoden dated and felt they were a threat to their daughter, he said.

After months plotting the murders, Jake Wagner crept into Hanna Rhoden’s room, and she awoke and looked at him before he shot her in the head as her five-day-old old nuzzled at her stomach, he testified. He repositioned her lifeless body so she could continue to nurse the infant she shared with another man, according to prosecutors.

At another trailer down the road, Jake Wagner allegedly blasted Frankie Rhoden and his fianc?e Hannah Gilley, 20, as she nursed their 6-month-old son, who was left alive but drenched in his parent’s blood.

The other victims included Hanna Rhoden’s brother, Christopher Rhoden Jr. 16; her mother, Dana Rhoden, 37; Hanna Rhoden’s, father, Christopher Rhoden, Sr., 40; Christopher Rhoden’s brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; and cousin Gary Rhoden, 38.

The mysterious murders baffled investigators. The Wagner family members, who attended many of their victims’ funerals, weren’t initially suspects. They were arrested two years later when new evidence emerged.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.