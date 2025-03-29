Plane crash near Minneapolis sends home up in flames

​

Dramatic video captured the aftermath of a home being engulfed in flames after a small plane crashed into the residence near Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Fox News Digital that just before 12:30 pm, a SOCATA TBM7 crashed in a residential area in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

“We do not yet know how many people were on board,” the FAA said, adding that the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will continue to investigate the crash.

The plane departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was headed to Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis, according to the agency.

Officials told FOX 4 that no one inside the home was injured.

First responders are working to evacuate the area.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said his team is closely monitoring the situation.

“My team is in touch with local officials on the scene in Brooklyn Park and we are monitoring the situation closely,” Walz wrote in a post on X.

“Grateful to the first responders answering the call.”

This is a developing story. Please check back here for updates.

