Plane crash on Florida interstate leaves at least 2 dead: sheriff’s office

A small plane crashed on Interstate 75 in Naples, Florida, on Friday afternoon, leaving at least two people dead, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The Bombardier Challenger 600 business jet was carrying five people, the FAA said in a statement. There was no word on the conditions of the others onboard.

The flight left from Ohio State University Airport around 1 p.m. ET, according to FOX 35.

The pilot requested an emergency landing at the Naples Airport after reporting that both engines had failed just after 3 p.m. ET.

The plane crashed into a vehicle on the freeway, the station reported, adding that the two deaths were those on the plane.

“NB closed at exit 105 (Golden Gate Pkwy). SB will have extended closure due to a plane landing on I-75,” the Florida Highway Patrol said in a traffic alert posted to social media.

The sheriff’s office said all southbound lanes were closed and that northbound lanes were also affected.

“Avoid the area and use caution,” the department said in a traffic alert.

Emergency crews responded to the scene.

THE FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

“The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates,” the FAA said in a statement.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.