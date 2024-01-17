‘Please hurry’: 911 audio captures panic, confusion amid Fort Worth hotel explosion that injured 21

​

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Newly obtained 911 calls from the scene of the Sandman Signature Hotel explosion in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, provided a look into the chaotic moments following the destructive blast that injured 21.

“We’re at the Sandman hotel, and we’re stuck in an elevator,” Angela Cockroft said in the 911 audio obtained by FOX 4. “Please hurry.”

“OK, I got fire on the way,” the 911 operator responded. “I’m trying to get your address real quick.”

“It’s 800 Houston St. or something like that,” the woman said.

EXPLOSION AT FORT WORTH HOTEL INJURES AT LEAST 21 PEOPLE; GAS LEAK ‘LIKELY’ CAUSE

During the conversation between the 911 operator and Cockroft, who was stuck in the elevator along with her husband, Scott, the elevator is heard beeping.

Angela is heard instructing her husband to use his shirt to cover his nose and mouth as smoke poured into the elevator after the explosion.

“Honey, use your shirt to filter the smoke,” Angela said on the 911 audio.

“You said there was smoke in the –” the 911 operator began.

“Yes, in the elevator,” Angela interjected.

Moments later, the doors opened, and it was time for the couple to make their escape.

“Let’s go down the stairs. Get out of the elevator,” she said in the call.

Another 911 caller told operators that all the windows were blown out of the 121-year-old hotel.

“Yo, there’s a big explosion here at the Sandman Hotel,” said one caller. “Big, big loud bang.”

HYDRO FLASK WATER BOTTLE SURVIVES FIRE, GRATEFUL WOMAN SAYS IT ‘WILL CONTINUE TO BE’ EMOTIONAL SUPPORT FOR HER

Many callers did not know what exploded.

“So, it looks like the first floor, all of the windows are blown out,” said another caller. “I see maybe one or two, maybe police cars, but I don’t see any fire, but it was a flat-out explosion.”

In nearby buildings, evacuation orders quickly changed to shelter in place.

“I wouldn’t go outside, I would stay inside your building,” the 911 dispatcher is heard saying.

WATCH: NEW HAMPSHIRE FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE LARGE FIRE AFTER MULTIPLE OIL TANKERS GO UP IN FLAMES

The explosion at the historical Sandman Hotel, which occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 near W. 7th Street and Houston Street, injured 21, including one woman critically.

The basement of the hotel is where the most seriously injured victims were and is the subject of the investigation, according to authorities.

The fire department said the explosion was “likely caused” by a gas leak, but they were unable to officially confirm the cause. The department said construction was going on in the building at the time of the explosion.

Pictures sent to FOX 4 showed the windows of the bottom floor of the hotel blown out.

Debris was scattered all over the street outside, including slabs of concrete and piles of rubble. The images also showed a giant gaping hole in the sidewalk next to the building.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several people reported hearing a loud noise in the area, others reported smelling natural gas.

Multiple lawsuits have already been filed on victims’ behalf, FOX 4 reported.