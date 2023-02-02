Police bust meth-peddling pastor who ‘bragged’ about his drug dealing prowess: ‘Double life’

​

A Seattle-area pastor who admitted to leading “a double life” and “bragged” about his abilities to sell drugs was caught with a cache of illicit substances and is being held in a local jail, according to local police.

“Steve Parker bragged about being a good drug dealer, saying he was good at business,” a charging document for the pastor reads, according to Fox 13.

Parker, 57, was arrested on Jan. 19 after he was pulled over in Mount Vernon. Detectives with the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit had previously received a tip that Parker was dealing drugs in Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties, including meth, fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills, cocaine and heroin.

The alleged drug dealer was self-admittedly leading “a double life,” according to court documents. Parker is an officer of Nest Ministries and director of Omni-Manna Services, a group that helps “those who have had troubled pasts, addictions, or just down on their luck” with housing, employment and counseling, according to its website, Fox 13 reported.

He is married and lives with his wife, mother-in-law and 14 registered sex offenders on a piece of property in Arlington. One man living at the home told Fox 13 that if it had not been for Parker, he would be living on the streets or at housing for registered sex offenders.

Just over a year ago, he was photographed officiating a wedding, according to the Christian Post, and was described as “amazing man of God.”

However, about 20 miles away from the Arlington home, he has a house in Tulalip, where he lives with his girlfriend and allegedly conducts his drug business, Fox 13 reported. Tulalip is located about 40 miles from Seattle.

Investigators say Parker was expanding his business at the time of his arrest last month and admitted to officials that he was picking up supplies three to four times a week for the drug operation.

When he was pulled over on Jan. 19, officials found 2.7 pounds of meth, more than 2,000 counterfeit pills, fentanyl power, cocaine and a loaded handgun, according to Fox 13.

When police searched his home in Arlington, authorities saw multiple people fleeing the area and hiding, but confirmed none of the sex offenders were aware of Parker’s drug business, according to KIRO 7.

Police recovered a total of 30 firearms from his homes in Arlington and Tulalip.

He is facing charges of possession for fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as money laundering and counterfeit controlled substances. He is being held in Skagit County Jail on a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2, Fox 13 reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to Omni-Manna but did not immediately receive a response.