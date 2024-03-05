Police identify 15-year-old boy killed in Florida boat crash

​

A 15-year-old boy has died from injuries sustained during a boat crash on Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to Fox 13.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC), investigators were called to the report of a boating accident around 4:30 p.m., on Sunday in St. Petersburg.

Two 15-year-old boys, Collin Moorefield and Christian Tharakan were both on the 18-foot boat when it hit a dock, FWC told Fox 13.

The investigation revealed that both boys were thrown into the water when the boat crashed.

Officials told Fox 13 that Tharakan, the operator of the boat, was recovered from the water.

Moorefield, who was found by a good Samaritan and a St. Petersburg Police Officer, was located after a brief search of the area.

The United States Coast Guard (USCG), St. Petersburg Police Department, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), and FWC all responded to the scene and helped in the search and recovery efforts.

The teens were taken to a local hospital, according to authorities. Moorefield died from his injuries. Tharakan sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“We would like to express our condolences to the Moorefield family and ask that the public give the family space during this difficult time,” said Major Evan Laskowski, Southwest Regional Commander in a statement to Fox 13. “As a father myself, I can only begin to imagine the pain they are experiencing right now. I want them to know we are thinking and praying for them during this time.”

The FWC is leading the active investigation with assistance from St. Petersburg Police Department.

Fox News Digital reached out to the FWC for more information but has not yet heard back.