Police identify killer in deadly Christian school shooting and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day…

TOP 3

1. Police identify killer in deadly Christian school shooting.

2. Russian general killed in explosion.

3. VP Harris considering 2028 presidential run.

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘THE GOVERNMENT KNOWS’ – Expert makes prediction about where the mysterious drones are likely coming from. Continue reading …

REMOTE CONTROL – Federal workers flip out as Trump threatens to end cushy benefit handed out under Biden. Continue reading …

‘POLL’ VAULT – Trump sues top pollster, Des Moines Register for ‘brazen election interference’ and fraud. Continue reading …

UNRAVELING THE MYSTERY – Feds reveal what they think the drones are, after being inundated with 5,000 reports. Continue reading …

CRIMINAL JUSTICE – Could accused Ivy League killer Luigi Mangione face the death penalty? Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘SHOCKED AND ANGRY’ – Swing state voters left in disbelief as top Dem candidate runs as an independent. Continue reading …

‘TIP’PING POINT – Rising GOP governor calls on state legislature to fulfill one of Trump’s promises. Continue reading …

‘PHENOMENALLY BAD IDEA’ – Mike Lee responds to Dems’ renewed push to abolish Electoral College. Continue reading …

REJECTED – Judge makes ruling after Trump requests to toss NY case on basis of immunity. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘FEET TO THE FIRE’ – Pizza shop facing backlash from locals for social media post about Trump. Continue reading …

CLEARING THE AIR – Top Biden official reveals WH assessment of mysterious drones rattling Americans. Continue reading …

STANDING WITH HER – Scandal-plagued ‘super mayor’ gains an ally in bid to overturn caucus she lost. Continue reading …

MOVING ON – ABC was ‘smart’ to settle defamation suit with Trump, legal experts say. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Biden’s drone stonewalling finally fulfills president’s campaign promise. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Three reasons Trump’s approval ratings have never been higher. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

ON A ROLL – Country star shuts down critics after 100-pound weight loss transformation. Continue reading …

BLOWING THE WHISTLE – Coach blasts CFB’s transfer portal as player leaves ahead of big game. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on festive flavors, seasonal sales, historic heroes? Take the quiz here …

‘LOT OF DIFFERENT THINGS’ – ‘Duck Dynasty’ star battling health concerns include blood disorder, fractured back. Continue reading …

HEART OF THE MATTER – Cardiac surgeon reveals truth about drinking red wine. See video …

WATCH

BROOKE SINGMAN – Judge says Trump is not immune from New York conviction. See video …

KAROLINE LEAVITT – New details revealed on Trump’s possible day-one executive actions. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

