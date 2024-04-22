Police in Nevada rescue 8-year-old girl crying for her mother during apartment fire: video

​

Nevada authorities released bodycam video of their officers rescuing a distraught young girl from an apartment fire last month.

The Henderson Police Department shared the bodycam video, which was taken on Mar. 10, on Facebook last week. Authorities said they were told a child and mother were trapped in the apartment.

“Upon arrival, officers observed the windows of the apartment shattered, with smoke and flames coming from within,” police said in a video. “Officers were then informed that a mother and daughter were trapped inside the burning apartment.”

“Acting swiftly and without hesitation, these courageous officers successfully rescued an 8-year-old girl and two dogs. No one else was in the apartment.”

Warning: The bodycam footage may be disturbing to some viewers

The bodycam video shows the perspective of an officer shouting to make sure no people were inside the burning building. One officer asked his colleague if he wanted to go inside, and then they barged into the smoke-filled apartment.

“This is Henderson Police Department, we’re making entry,” the officer announced.

Immediately, the officer recognized that a child was standing on the other side of the room and encouraged her to come closer. She was wrapped in a blanket at the time.

“Hey, come here. Hey, it’s okay. It’s okay, buddy,” the officer is heard saying as the 8-year-old walked slowly over.

“Is there anyone else inside here?” the officer asked, before the child replied that her mother was inside.

“We’re going to get your mom,” he reassured the child. The 8-year-old then started crying and screaming as she was walking out of the home.

The rest of the video shows the officers rescuing a dog in the apartment and looking through the smoke for the girl’s mother, who was already out of the building.

Henderson locals applauded the bravery of the police officers in the Facebook video’s comments section.

“Y’all are amazing. Keep doing what you do. You’re greatly appreciated,” one Facebook user said.

“As a survivor of 75% burn injury… I commend HPD for their actions that most likely saved this family’s lives,” another wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Henderson Police Department for a statement, but did not immediately hear back.