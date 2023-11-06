Police investigating after antisemitic notes are placed on cars inside a Chicago park

​

Police are investigating and searching for those responsible for leaving after antisemitic messages on parked vehicles in a Chicago park.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a call in the 5400 block of West Wilson Avenue and found cardboard signs with antisemitic messages on several parked vehicles, Chicago police said.

In a statement from U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, D-Ill., he claims that the signs were left by the Goyim Defense League, an antisemitic group.

In his statement, Rep. Garcia said, “This morning, I was alerted to antisemitic leaflets distributed at residences in my district. I condemn this disgusting display of antisemitism. My Jewish constituents deserve to live in safety and without fear of intimidation or violence,” Garcia said. “The leaflets draw on deeply rooted conspiracy theories about government influence by listing Jewish members of the Biden administration.”

NY JEWS FEAR FOR COMMUNITY AFTER DELI DEFACED WITH SWASTIKA: ‘PANDORA’S BOX OF HELL HAS BEEN UNLEASHED’

Police say so far, no arrests have been made in relation to this crime.

Racist propaganda and antisemitic acts have more than doubled last year in Illinois, according to a report released by the Anti-Defamation League 9ADL) in early October.

PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS SEEN SHAKING WHITE HOUSE GATE VANDALIZED WITH RED PAINT: ‘F–K JOE BIDEN’

According to the report, antisemitic acts including assault, harassment and vandalism rose to their highest level in 2022, jumping up 128% from the previous year, from 53 to 121.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“That was also the seventh-largest statewide total in a year that saw “the highest-ever number of antisemitic incidents nationwide,” the ADL reported.