Police investigating fetus discovered on bus in Baltimore

A fetus was discovered Saturday afternoon on a bus in Baltimore, Maryland, according to officials.

Baltimore Police and Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) police announced that a fetus had been found on an MTA Green Route bus.

Police responded around 12:40 p.m. to the 2500 block of Kirk Avenue after an MTA bus driver reported finding a fetus on a seat inside the bus.

The bus was headed south when the unusual discovery was made. The bus travels between Towson and Downtown Baltimore.

“Even though I wasn’t on the bus, just to know something happened like that on the bus, that’s what we’re going through these days,” resident Jeff McKoy told WBAL, noting that he frequents the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

This comes after other incidents in recent months of babies being discovered in abnormal locations.

Last month, a dead baby was found in a dumpster in Florida. Brusela D’Enstachio-Lugo, 34, admitted to giving birth to the child outside of her home on May 10. She said she did not know she was pregnant and that she did not go to the hospital because she was in the country illegally and did not have money to pay for medical expenses. She also admitted to putting the infant’s remains in the dumpster.

D’Enstachio-Lugo was charged with a misdemeanor related to the storage of human remains. Her DNA was collected and the Department of Homeland Security was contacted.

In March, police in Leesburg, Virginia, said a community member found a “late-term fetus” in a pond.