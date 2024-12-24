Police officer killed in North Carolina grocery store shooting just days before Christmas

​

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A North Carolina police officer was killed Monday morning when an armed man open fired inside a Greensboro Food Lion grocery store.

Greensboro Police Officer Michael Horan, 44, responded to a call about a man with a gun inside the store at about 11 a.m., according to the department. During the encounter, Horan was fatally shot.

The circumstances are currently being investigated, according to police.

A suspect was taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

FLORIDA DEPUTY ‘FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE’ FOLLOWING CRASH THAT KILLED 2 COLLEAGUES

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is leading the investigation, but did not immediately respond to requests for suspect information.

The department described Horan as a loving husband and father with an “outstanding reputation” within the department and community.

“We ask that you please keep his family, friends and fellow officers in your thoughts and prayers,” a spokesperson said Monday afternoon.

TRUMP, DESANTIS JOIN THOUSANDS TO MOURN 3 FLORIDA DEPUTIES KILLED IN ROADSIDE CRASH

A Food Lion spokesperson expressed condolences in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

“Food Lion is deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred at our store located at 4709 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro,” the company wrote in the statement. “We express our deepest condolences to the officer’s family and friends.”

Food Lion noted it is cooperating with authorities and the store will remain closed.

“We are providing resources to support our associates during this difficult time,” the statement read.

In a statement released on social media, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper noted he is in contact with local and state law enforcement regarding the shooting.

“We have sent significant state law enforcement personnel who are helping with the response,” according to Cooper.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Horan served with the Greensboro Police Department since 2018, according to officials.