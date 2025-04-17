Police records expose ‘violent’ behavior of deported alleged MS-13 gang member and more top headlines

​

TOP 3

1. Police records expose ‘violent’ behavior of alleged MS-13 gang member deported to El Salvador.

2. Former FAA contractor admits to leaking US intel to Iran for years.

3. Rachel Morin’s ‘bum’ killer mooched off locals before murdering mom of five, lawyer says.

MAJOR HEADLINES

MAKING A DEAL – Italy’s prime minister goes to Washington for tariff huddle with Trump. Continue reading …

‘WON’T REST’ – Dem senator promises to keep fighting for deported alleged gangbanger on taxpayers’ dime. Continue reading …

OVERDUE – Rubio announces closure of State Department effort that ‘was supposed to be dead already.’ Continue reading …

RUBBER STAMP – Trump addresses whether Jill Biden was Joe’s ‘autopen.’ Continue reading …

ON THE DEFENSE – Reporter confronted on ‘morally good’ comment about alleged healthcare CEO killer. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

IN YOUR POCKET – New bipartisan tax proposal could give your family more money. Continue reading …

REMOVED – Third top Pentagon official on administrative leave over leaks probe. Continue reading …

SKIRTING THE RULES – Former congresswoman ripped for alleged ethics violation amid bid for governor. Continue reading …

‘IN GOD WE TRUST’ – Trump slams effort to rid America of Christian principles at early Easter prayer dinner. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

RUFFLING FEATHERS – Liberals fume over Bill Maher’s positive remarks about Trump. Continue reading …

BOYCOTT BACKLASH – Disney’s ‘Snow White’ remake hits another snag as it’s banned from country. Continue reading …

NO LAUGHING MATTER – Comedian can’t believe core American values have been rebranded as ‘right-wing.’ Continue reading …

BREAKING RANK – George Clooney says ditching Biden was his ‘civic duty.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

GORDON CHANG – Trump tariffing China at the worst possible time for Xi Jinping. Continue reading …

JEFF REISIG – This is how we’ll know if California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s epiphany on ‘liberal governance’ is real. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

SPACE CADETS – Gayle King ‘very disappointed’ by response to Blue Origin flight. Continue reading …

FROM SET TO SCRUBS – Netflix star has no plans to give up emergency room nurse day job. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on screen stars, garden greatness and our Founding Fathers. Take the quiz here …

MUSIC TO THEIR EARS – ‘First of a kind’ 4,000-year-old musical instrument perplexes archaeologists. Continue reading …

FARMERS FIRST – New program prioritizes fresh food creators. See video …

WATCH

KAROLINE LEAVITT – Rachel Morin’s mom shared the brutal truth about her daughter’s murder. See video …

TOM HOMAN – Democrats are coddling an alleged MS-13 gang member. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

