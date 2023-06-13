Portland City Council approves contract for shelter for asylum seekers

​

The City Council in Maine’s largest city approved a contract to provide services at a new homeless shelter that would serve asylum seekers.

Portland has dealt with a surge of asylum seekers in recent months. The city repurposed a basketball arena to serve as a temporary shelter for the immigrants.

The council approved a contract with a private developer Monday to own and manage the new shelter, which is located farther from downtown than the arena. The Maine Immigrants Rights Coalition will also assist in providing services.

NEW HOMELESS SHELTER OPENS IN PORTLAND, MAINE, AFTER YEARS OF PLANNING

The city is expected to provide services at the new shelter for the first 18 months.

The contract states the center will serve an average of 180 people per night and services “will be designed specifically around the needs of asylum seekers and further individualized to include housing navigation, case management, life skills, and immigration services.”