Portland woman wanted in husband’s murder found dead, police say

A Portland, Oregon, woman suspected in the murder of her husband was found dead Tuesday after nearly a month on the run, authorities said.

Analiesa Golde was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound near Long Beach, a coastal town in southwest Washington, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement. Golde’s Toyota 4Runner was also recovered.

Golde was wanted in connection to the murder of her husband, 37-year-old Phillip E. Pierce, in Portland, Oregon.

Pierce was found dead on Jan. 26 in the Lents neighborhood of Portland. Police had responded to a home in the 9300 block of Southeast Sun Crest Drive after getting a call about a missing person.

Police forced entry into the locked home to conduct a welfare check and said Pierce was found dead under “suspicious” circumstances. It was later revealed that Pierce had suffered a gunshot wound, and his death was determined to be the result of a homicide.

Golde was later named a suspect in her husband’s killing and was wanted for second-degree murder.

As Golde’s whereabouts remained unknown, investigators announced on Feb. 6 that they were expanding the search to southwest Washington and warned at the time that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

No further details about where exactly Golde’s body was found were immediately provided.