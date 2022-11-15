Possible recount in Arizona governor race, Eric Swalwell’s ‘stupid’ message and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

POSSIBLE RECOUNT – Republican Kari Lake defeated in high profile governor race. Continue reading …

SILENCE SPEAKS VOLUMES – NBC mum after pulling Miguel Almaguer’s ‘explosive’ Paul Pelosi report. Continue reading …

WHO’S WHO? – Meet the potential GOP candidates running for president in 2024. Continue reading …

BALLOONING DEBT DAMAGE – Inflation risks remain as Congress eyes billions in year-end spending spree. Continue reading …

COSTLY TWEET – Eric Swalwell’s ‘stupid’ message may cost Democrats in 2024. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

‘FAR BETTER OPTIONS’ – Conservative hardliners show objections to McCarthy as Speaker of the House. Continue reading …

STILL ON TOP? – Republican senators predict McConnell has backing to remain party leader. Continue reading …

COLLUSION ALLEGED – Judge says FBI agent can be deposed for allegedly working with Meta to bury Hunter Biden laptop story. Continue reading …

THE WINNING TICKET – Student loan ‘buyout,’ abortion won midterms for Democrats, Biden, critics say. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

CONNECTING THE DOTS – What is the connection between Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX, Democrats and Ukraine? Continue reading …

TAKING HEAT – Washington Post changes headline about suspected UVA shooter’s ‘troubled childhood.’ Continue reading …

HOLIDAY WARNING – NBC News suggests kids ‘avoid physical interaction’ with the ‘unvaccinated’ this holiday season. Continue reading …

VOTE COUNT FIASCO – MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell says Arizona’s Maricopa County among the ‘best vote counting processes.’ Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Ties between FTX, Dems and Ukraine needs to be investigated. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – This is a national disgrace. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Republicans need to beat Democrats at their own game.Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

PUGILISTS APPROVE – Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield give stamp of approval to Paul brothers: ‘Those guys are helping boxing so much.’ Continue reading …

‘IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION’ – Family of Melissa Highsmith, Texas toddler kidnapped over 50 years ago, ‘getting closer’ to answers. Continue reading …

STORYBOOK TO NIGHTMARE – King Charles, Princess Diana’s marriage was so explosive that ‘violence seemed inevitable,’ bodyguard alleges. Continue reading …

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN – National Wreaths Across America Day, Dec. 17: Remembering our fallen veterans during the holidays. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“In Arizona, I have no idea why it has taken so long to count every vote. In Alaska, we’ll be lucky to know before Thanksgiving. We’re the United States of America, is this the best we can do? Are you happy with this system? “

– SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.