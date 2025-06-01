Powerful house explosion caught on camera in Missouri kills 1 person, 1 dog

​

Authorities in Missouri are working to determine the identity of a person who died in a massive house explosion caught on camera.

A neighborhood outside Kansas City was rocked Saturday morning following “a powerful explosion” at a single-family residence that killed one person and one dog.

The incident in the suburb of Gladstone severely damaged an adjacent house, shattered nearby car windows and sent debris flying across the street, Gladstone Fire Chief Mike Desautels told Fox News Digital.

Desautels said an “unrecognizable” body was found at the scene. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

“A powerful explosion occurred earlier today at a single-family residence,” the city of Gladstone said Saturday in a press release.

The city said the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Gladstone Fire Department responded promptly to the scene, the city said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the home “completely destroyed,” and adjacent homes were also evacuated as a precaution, the city added. Emergency crews battled the remaining flames when they arrived at midday.

The shockwave of the explosion was felt across multiple towns, according to Desautels, adding that hundreds of reports outside city limits were made following the incident.

Footage from a neighbor’s Ring camera captured the moment debris from the horrific explosion slammed against their home and car.

Nearby residents also saw a massive smoke plume emerge from the woods.

“We just went down to the scene and hugged a couple of family members down there,” nearby resident Glenn Hall told Fox News Digital.

A voicemail sent out by the city alerted residents about plans to demolish the remaining property, according to a screenshot shared by Hall.

“This is an emergency message,” the voicemail said. “As soon as the scene is released by the authorities, the city of Gladstone will immediately begin demolition of the property as well as clean up the neighborhood.”

The area has been secured and is safe at this time.