Preparing for ‘anarchy’: Illinois residents react to new law poised to handcuff police

METROPOLIS, Ill. – Residents in Illinois’ most southern town told Fox News they were alarmed by the state’s new law, which critics say will put more criminals on the streets and less behind bars.

“I think it’s stupid,” Luke told Fox News. “I’ve worked for the system for 28 years, and I think it’s about the dumbest thing Illinois has come up with so far.”

Keith Pekau, the mayor of a Chicago suburb and Republican congressional candidate, has called Illinois’ SAFE-T Act “the most dangerous law” he’s ever seen. He said “it could potentially spiral out of control relatively quickly.”

The SAFE-T Act, which will go into effect Jan. 1, overhauls Illinois’ justice system with provisions like ending cash bail and implementing a higher standard on when a defendant can be detained for several crimes, including second-degree murder, aggravated battery, arson and kidnapping. It also forbids police from physically removing non-violent trespassers.

“If the police can’t remove them and it’s left up to the property owner, then more than likely they’ll be the people that get in trouble instead of the trespasser,” David said.