President Carter’s body to lie in state at US Capitol Rotunda and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

FAMILY AFFAIR – L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman met with several Menendez family members last Friday to discuss a possible resentencing for brothers Eric and Lyle. Learn more about the Menendez case on the all new FOX Nation Investigates Podcast.

TOP 3

1. America’s final salute to President Jimmy Carter.

2. New respiratory virus is sweeping the world.

3. Costco triples down on ‘wokeness.’

MAJOR HEADLINES

CASTING CLUES – How county at center of kid-focused national controversies may shape 2026 midterms. Continue reading …

POLAR PLAY – Trump escalates plans for the US to acquire another country’s territory. Continue reading …

STICKING POINT – Two federal death row inmates refuse to sign paperwork to accept Biden’s clemency. Continue reading …

‘LAWFARE CAMPAIGN’ – ‘Desperate’ NYC judge torched by legal analyst over Trump sentencing. Continue reading …

ON THIN ICE – The monster winter storm is over — but a new deadly threat has arrived. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

PARTING MOVES – Biden ships off 11 prisoners from Guantanamo Bay to US ally in secret operation. Continue reading …

RULES FOR THE ROAD – Harris announces ruling removing billions in medical debt from credit reports. Continue reading …

DESPERATE PLEA – Parents of slain daughter beg blue state governor not to release killer onto the streets. Continue reading …

‘STRENGTH AND RESILIENCE’ – Biden speaks at memorial service for Bourbon Street terror attack victims. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

FROST BITE – Trump’s ‘ice maiden’ delivers a fiery warning about ‘backbiting’ behind the scenes. Continue reading …

TOP SPOT – Rogan podcast beat by ‘Rosary’: Is faith-based media becoming mainstream? Continue reading …

‘YOU WOULD NEVER…’ – Bill Maher tells actor he’s ‘crazy’ for refusing to ‘judge’ Islam over treatment of women. Continue reading …

CUTTING FLOOR – WaPo plans to scrap role for ‘gender columnist’ who has history of raising eyebrows. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Biden keeps insulting Americans with last minute moves. Republicans can stop it. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Trump and the Navy 2.0. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

COLD SHOULDER – Bill Belichick gives candid response to his replacement being fired from the Patriots. Continue reading …

NOT LOVIN’ IT – Fast-food giant becomes latest company to make major shift on ‘woke’ DEI policies. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on Hollywood highlights, dazzling debuts and federal festivities. Take the quiz here …

LECTURE HALL – Ivy League university class questions whether Black and White women can be friends. Continue reading …

‘DYING LAUGHING’ – Family reacts to wild car moment. See video …

WATCH

CHARLY ARNOLT – NFL teams searching for new head coaches. See video …

BRIAN BRENBERG – Trump vows to reverse Biden’s sweeping ban on offshore oil, gas drilling. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

