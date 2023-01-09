Prisoner dies at Northern California jail shortly after arrival

​

Authorities are investigating the weekend death of an incarcerated person at a jail in the San Francisco Bay Area, sheriff’s officials said Sunday.

The person suffered a medical emergency Saturday shortly after being booked into Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim died at a hospital about three hours later, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

ALABAMA POLICE CHASE ENDS IN SUSPECT’S PASSENGER’S DEATH

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation into the death.

The person’s name was withheld pending notification of family.