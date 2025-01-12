Private drones are interfering with aerial firefighting efforts as death toll rises in LA wildfires: officials

​

Private drones being flown near the wildfires consuming Los Angeles County continued to interfere with aerial firefighting efforts Saturday evening, according to officials, as the death toll from the flames rises.

Officials have detected 48 privately owned drones flying over the fires since the infernos erupted Tuesday, Los Angeles County Deputy Fire Chief Robert Harris said during a briefing Saturday evening.

“When those privately owned drones are detected, we have to pause firefighting activities, so we ask you to please assist us by not operating drones in the area,” Harris said, adding that the drones’ owners are being sought by police and will face potential prosecution.

Authorities urge civilians not to fly drones near wildfires because they can get in the way of low-flying firefighting aircraft and delay emergency responders. Pilot distractions can be deadly.

LIVE UPDATES: LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES DEATH TOLL RISES TO 16 AS GAVIN NEWSOM FACES NEW FIREFIGHTING FUNDING SCRUTINY

On Thursday, someone flew a private drone into the wing of a Quebec 1 Super Scooper firefighting aircraft as it carried water to battle the wildfires. Officials said the collision caused a “fist-sized hole” in the aircraft and knocked it out of service until at least Monday.

The Super Scooper, which had flown down from Canada, was working to contain the Palisades Fire at the time of the incident. The pilots were unaware of the drone hit, which wasn’t discovered until they landed at Van Nuys airport and maintenance staff noticed the hole, officials said.

The FAA is investigating, and a spokesperson told Fox News Digital that interfering with firefighters is a federal crime punishable by up to a year in prison and a $75,000 fine.

CALIFORNIANS ‘ANGRY’ AMID DEVASTATING WILDFIRES, ASKING WHERE HIGH TAX DOLLARS WENT: LOCAL RESEARCHER

Meanwhile, the death toll in connection with the wildfires has jumped to 16, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. Five of the deaths were attributed to the Palisades Fire and 11 resulted from the Eaton Fire.

As of Saturday evening, the Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth and Hurst fires had consumed about 62 square miles, an area larger than San Francisco, Cal Fire said. The Palisades and Eaton fires – the two largest wildfires – have so far scorched 59 square miles.

Firefighters are still working to contain the Palisades and Eaton fires. Cal Fire reported containment of the Palisades Fire at 11% and the Eaton Fire at 15% on Saturday night.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the battle set to continue, firefighters are bracing for another round of strong winds expected starting on Monday, said Michael Traum of the California Office of Emergency Services.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Ruiz and Julia Bonavita, along with The Associated Press, contributed to this report.