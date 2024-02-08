‘Pro-life Spiderman’ arrested after climbing Las Vegas Sphere during Super Bowl week

​

Las Vegas Police have arrested an activist after he was caught climbing up the Sphere on the Las Vegas strip on Wednesday morning during Super Bowl week.

Maison Des Champs, known as the “pro-life spiderman,” was apprehended by officers after climbing to the top of the Sphere, one of the Las Vegas Strip’s newest attractions.

“The individual has been taken into custody without further incident,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Des Champs took to his Facebook to post a video of him on the dome and explained that he was doing it to raise money for a homeless pregnant woman.

According to his Instagram page, Des Champs is known for climbing skyscrapers and buildings to raise money for women in crisis pregnancies. His Instagram handle is “prolife.spiderman.”

LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill addressed the incident during a press conference on Super Bowl safety, saying, “We know that people are going to test us. We know people are going to try things.”

“As we sit here today, there’s an individual – for a publicity stunt – climbing up to the top of the Sphere. Your first responders are all over there, taking care of it. We know these things are going to happen, and we’re going to deal with them as they come up and make sure we have the safest Super Bowl we’ve ever had,” McMahill said.

Las Vegas is set to host Super Bowl LVIII in just a few days.

“We are grateful to the local authorities for their support in this matter,” a spokesperson for Sphere Entertainment said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital. “The individuals involved are currently in the custody of LVMPD.”

Earlier Wednesday morning, Des Champs posted a photo of a banner reading “abortion is murder” on his Instagram story and tagged the NFL’s official account.

Des Champs has also made similar climbs before, scaling Oklahoma City’s Devon Tower in June 2022 and Chicago’s Accenture Tower in October, with each climb used to raise money for women in pregnancy crisis situations.

According to records, Des Champs was also previously arrested for climbing the Aria Hotel on the Las Vegas strip in August 2021.