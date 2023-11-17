Pro-Palestinian group posts NYC map of locations ‘tied’ to ‘Genocide’ in Gaza: ‘Globalize the Intifada’

​

A pro-Palestinian group posted a picture of multiple locations around New York City it alleges are associated with the “genocide” in Gaza.

The group, Within Our Lifetime, posted the map which was later deleted, with a headline of “From Palestine to NYC. Globalize the Intifada,” according to the New York Post. The map stated that the locations were considered zones “of direct action.”

“Each of the sites on this map is tied to the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the settler-colonization of Palestine. They reflect a network of dispossession, policing, prisons, surveillance, counterinsurgency, war, destruction, imperialism and militarization across the globe, with the mass media complex which manufactures consent for genocide acting as tools of the oppressor. These sites are also multi-purpose assets for some of the system’s most powerful perpetrators of violence. May this map serve as a call for every struggle to act in their own interest. As we do so, we uplift one another’s struggles and free Palestine from the river to the sea,” the map reads.

Among the locations on the map are NBC News Studios, Fox Corp., where Fox News and the New York Post are located, New York Times, Defense Logistics Agency, Meta, and more.

The group describes itself as a “Palestinian-led community organization” with 121,000 followers on Instagram.

New York City political leaders commented on the map, saying it calls for violence against Jewish individuals.

“Coded calls for violence against Jews are proliferating on social media,” Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y. wrote on X.

Mark Levine, Manhattan borough president, said the organization’s actions are “dangerous and reprehensible.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Within Our Lifetime for comment.