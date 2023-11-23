Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

​

Groups of pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, with some chanting and singing “Palestine will be free” while others glued themselves to the street along the parade route.

One group of protesters took to the parade route in Midtown Manhattan and unfurled a banner reading, “Liberation for Palestine and Planet.” They called for an end to fossil fuels while supporting Palestinians in Gaza.

The protesters wore white jumpsuits, doused themselves with red liquid and superglued their hands to the street to try to disrupt the parade. The crowd lining the sidewalk can be heard drowning out the chants with boos.

NYPD officers were seen removing the protesters from the street and taking them away from the scene so that the parade could continue.

On another part of the parade route, protesters waving Palestinian flags and holding pro-Palestinian signs were singing a variety of chants, including “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Some chanted, “There is only one solution, intifada revolution,” while others called for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

In another act of protest, an individual aboard a Native American float in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City whipped out a Palestinian flag during the parade’s broadcast on television.

The float from the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, also known as the People of the First Light, was passing Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street in Midtown Manhattan when a male individual unfurled a small Palestinian flag and raised it above his head.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, who were announcing the floats at that point during NBC’s broadcast of the parade, said that the “float represents the promise of the future guided by the knowledge of our shared heritage.”

Pro-Palestinian protests have broken out across many U.S. cities and college campuses in recent weeks, with many demanding a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Last week, pro-Palestinian protesters in New York City converged near Penn Station and blocked access to the main train hub in and out of the city. Other pro-Palestinian protesters in San Francisco and Boston also temporarily blocked traffic on bridges during rush hour.

Israel vowed to wipe out Hamas after the militant group launched its Oct. 7 surprise attack, in which at least 1,200 people died in Israel and around 240 were taken captive by militants back to Gaza.

More than 11,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.