Pro-Palestinian rallies in NYC and DC interrupt crowded hubs during rush-hour commute

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters in Washington, D.C. and in New York City interrupted the evening rush hour Friday by demanding a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, among other things, and blocking entryways leading to subways and rails.



In Washington, D.C., protesters blocked the main entrance to Union Station.

The hundreds of people participating in the protest were chanting, “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and “cease-fire now.”

The group of protesters were also heard chanting, “we want 48,” referring to the Middle East’s map before the United Nations formed Israel.

A protester using the phrase during a previous demonstration in Atlanta told the Atlanta Jewish Times that the chant expresses opposition to a two-state agreement.

Video from the scene Friday showed protesters with Palestinian flags as a woman with a bullhorn shouted and stirred the people up, while those responding shouted back and banged on drums.

In another video, people were seen walking with signs that read, “Free Palestine,” “How many more lives until Imperialist greed is satisfied,” and “End all U.S. Aid to Israel.”

The protesters are also heard shouting, “Cease-fire now,” and “shut it down.”

At the same time, protesters in New York City converged near Penn Station in New York City, blocking access to the main train hub in and out of the city.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) rushed to shut down all surrounding subway stations and entrances near Moynihan Train Hall, just across the street from Penn Station.

In one video, protesters were seen climbing an area above a station entrance then waving Palestinian flags.

The Long Island Rail Road posted an alert to social media on Friday evening, warning commuters to expect delays at Penn Station.

“Expect possible access restrictions at Penn Station tonight because of a demonstration in the area. Follow guidance from on-site MTA personnel and the police,” the post read. “Build in added travel time, and make sure to plan your trip without TrainTime app.”

Express buses in New York City were also delayed because of the ongoing protests.

Israel vowed to wipe out Hamas after the militant group launched its Oct. 7 surprise attack, in which at least 1,200 people died in Israel and around 240 were taken captive by militants back to Gaza.

More than 11,200 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Fox News Digital’s Adam Sabes contributed to this report.