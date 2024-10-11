Pro-Trump group sues fed agencies for allegedly concealing records on assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh

​

FIRST ON FOX – A Pro-Trump organization has filed a lawsuit against several federal agencies claiming that they were illegally concealing records on Ryan Routh, the suspect charged in the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, America First Legal (AFL) filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of State, Department of Defense (DOD), the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) alleging that the agencies knew about Routh and the danger he posed to the former president.

AFL said it launched multiple government-wide investigations into the Biden-Harris administration’s records about Routh on September 17.

“Given Routh’s criminal history and reported foreign activities, there is significant reason to believe he was an individual of interest to the U.S. government and that pre-existing government records may have existed,” the group wrote in a press release announcing the lawsuit.

PROSECUTORS REQUEST INDEFINITE DELAY IN TRIAL FOR TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT SUSPECT RYAN ROUTH

Routh is accused of attempting to kill the former president at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sept. 15. Routh allegedly pointed a rifle towards the 45th president just outside the perimeter of the club.

A Secret Service agent spotted the gun sticking out and immediately opened fire. Routh allegedly took off, but was later captured.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT SUSPECT RYAN ROUTH PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO MORE SERIOUS CHARGES

AFL said to determine what the Biden-Harris administration knew about Routh and the danger he posed to President Trump, they filed urgent requests for information from the State Department, DOD, DOJ and DHS.

AFL said, despite meeting the legal requirements to be granted expedited processing, they have not received any communications or records from all four agencies.

“The American people have every right to know what the federal government knew about Ryan Routh. There is simply no possible way that a man who traveled to foreign battlefields and recruited foreign fighters to engage in war was not on the federal government’s radar,” Gene Hamilton, America First Legal Executive director said in a statement.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: SUSPECT RYAN ROUTH PLAYED ‘CAT AND MOUSE’ WITH POLICE, EXPERT SAYS

“We look forward to providing the American people with important details about the man who has been charged with attempting to assassinate President Trump,” Hamilton continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

AFL said getting the records is “critical” to ensuring Trump’s safety and providing transparency to the American people.

Fox News Digital reached out to all four federal agencies and did not immediately receive a response.