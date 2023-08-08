Progressive California DA facing recall effort drops enhancement charges against murder suspects

​

A progressive California prosecutor facing a recall effort has dropped enhancement charges against two men accused of killing a 75-year-old man.

Teaunte Bailey, 28, and Demetrius Britton, 59, were charged with killing Pak Ho, who was shoved to the ground while on his morning walk in March 2021 during an attempted robbery in Oakland, FOX San Francisco reported.

Bailey shoved Ho while Britton was the getaway driver, authorities said. He died several days later. Britton and Bailey still face sentences of life with the possibility of parole.

OAKLAND NAACP SKEWERS CITY LEADERS FOR CRIME CRISIS: DEFUND POLICE HAS CREATED ‘HEYDAY FOR CRIMINALS’

The office of Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price made the decision to drop the enhancement charges, the Easy Bay Times reported.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Price’s office. Price campaigned on a progressive platform, including opposition to adding special circumstances enhancements and the Three Strikes Law, which would expand potential prison sentences.

Last month, she doubled down on her policies in an interview with the news outlet and compared a recall effort against her to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

“These are election deniers,” Price said. “We had an election. We won the election by an overwhelming majority. It wasn’t a small, close election and so the people who lost, they lost, and when you lose an election, you shouldn’t be able to overturn the will of the voters. That’s what happened during the insurrection on Jan. 6.”

One critic described Price’s handling of two men accused of killing Jasper Wu, a toddler during a freeway shooting on Interstate 880. Wu was killed by a stray bullet during a gun fight between rival gang members.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Price’s office opted not to see a special circumstances charge against the defendants.

“By not sending a strong message, we are almost saying it’s okay to commit crime because there’s no serious consequences,” Carl Chan, a prominent advocate in Oakland’s Chinatown, said at the time.