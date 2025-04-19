Protesters target Trump admin policies with march to White House, demonstrations throughout country

​

As families gathered for Easter egg hunts Saturday, thousands of protesters took to the streets in what organizers called “A National Day of Action.”

From Anchorage to Atlanta, demonstrators rallied in all 50 states and U.S. territories, targeting President Donald Trump‘s policies.

The protests by the “50501” movement — 50 states, one capital — were loud, sprawling and carefully choreographed, complete with Google Maps for local events and printable posters.

More than 700 events were held nationwide, one of the largest single-day protest efforts since President Trump returned to office in January, The Washington Post reported.

In Washington, D.C., demonstrators marched and gathered just steps from the White House, waving handmade signs and chanting slogans under the watchful eyes of the Secret Service.

Some held placards that said “Hands Off Our Rights” and “Stop the Power Grab,” echoing concerns over the administration’s recent use of executive orders and agency-level cuts.

One group even distributed pocket-size copies of the Constitution, urging passersby to “read what we’re fighting for.” Many participants pledged to keep returning “as long as it takes.”

The protests were timed not just for impact, but for symbolism because April 19 also marked the 250th anniversary of the Battles of Lexington and Concord, the dawn of the American Revolution.

Protesters in Massachusetts didn’t miss the parallel.

“This is a very perilous time in America for liberty,” 80-year-old Thomas Bassford, who attended a reenactment with his grandsons, told The Associated Press. “I wanted the boys to learn about the origins of this country and that sometimes we have to fight for freedom.”

The goal? Push back on what organizers say are sweeping civil rights rollbacks, growing executive power and mass deportations, like the controversial removal of alleged MS-13 member and human trafficker Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

One recurring protest theme was “Hands Off!,” referencing an earlier nationwide action April 5 and emphasizing opposition to the Trump administration.

Protesters say they’re responding to Trump’s expanded use of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, agency budget cuts and attempts to curb protections for groups like immigrants and transgender people.

The movement has decentralized leadership and has intentionally focused on the long term.

“We’re not here for just one march,” an organizer told The Washington Post. “This is about building community infrastructure to withstand what’s happening in Washington.”

Elon Musk didn’t escape criticism, either. Demonstrators organized a “Tesla Takedown,” rallying outside Tesla showrooms to protest Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) making federal cuts and his influence as a Trump advisor.

In New York, marchers snaked their way past Trump Tower Saturday.

Back in D.C., retired government worker Bob Fasick joined a crowd near the White House, concerned about cuts to Social Security and government health programs.

“I cannot sit still,” he told the AP. “We are leaving a world to our children that I don’t want to live in.”

As of Saturday evening, the White House had not issued a formal response to the protests and did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.