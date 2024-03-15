Public fears crime surge as troops deployed on subway, Biden slammed for snubbing press and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First.

OUT OF CONTROL – Citizens fear spiraling crime, chaos after Gov. Hochul forced to deploy National Guard on subway. Continue reading …

NOTHING TO SEE HERE – WATCH: Biden’s team slammed for their reaction as boss begins to answer questions. Continue reading …

THROUGH THE ROOF – US homes to be riddled with climate-friendly regulations under costly new plan. Continue reading …

FALL FROM GRACE – Biden-nominated US attorney, once hailed as rising ‘national leader,’ loses law license. Continue reading …

‘EYE IN THE SKY’ – Pentagon commander sounds alarm over ‘thousands’ of drone incursions at southern border. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘IT’S NOT A JOKE’ – Reporter warns RFK Jr. is reaching ‘Ross Perot’ level as he continues to gain ground. Continue reading …

ROUGH SEAS AHEAD – ‘Squad’ member is considered most vulnerable ahead of Dem primary. Continue reading …

‘A SLIPPERY SLOPE’ – Schumer excoriated over ‘unprecedented,’ ‘ridiculous’ Israel speech. Continue reading …

BACK AT IT – Nevada Republican who lost 2022 Senate primary seeking Democratic Sen. Rosen’s seat in key US race. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘A BURDEN’ – Attorney explains ‘squatting’ and what to do if you’re a victim. Continue reading …

‘IT’S A CRISIS’ – Mom forms group to combat media addiction in children, teens. Continue reading …

‘MIGHT BE ON TARGET’ – Elon Musk declares ‘CNN is dying’ in Don Lemon spat as network languishes. Continue reading …

‘NOT MY STYLE’ – Actress dishes on relationship with former co-star Pedro Pascal after controversy. Continue reading …

OPINION

NICOLE SAPHIER – How to protect yourself from a forgotten disease now coming across the border. Continue reading …

SEN. MARCO RUBIO – Venezuelan gangs are importing next-level brutality, fear to our streets. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Venezuela and Haiti are using America as a dumping ground for their problems. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Could Aaron Rodgers actually become vice president? Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Democrats are using fear and division to mask the terrible four years under Biden. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Democrats got so obsessed with race they forgot about people and in the process alienated men. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

SIGNATURE MOVE – Meet the American who arrived from Ireland an indentured servant – and became a founding father. Continue reading …

NEWS QUIZ – What’s John Cena hiding? Where’s Kim going? Take our News Quiz to find out! Continue reading …

SHOCKING DISCOVERY – Man suffering from migraines found to have tapeworms in his brain after consuming partially cooked bacon: study. Continue reading …

ROYAL ROMANCE – King Charles, Princess Diana marriage wouldn’t have happened if Nixon had his way, book claims. Continue reading …

BABY’S DEBUT – This one-day-old elephant is clearly the pride of the herd – all 265 pounds of her. Check out the crowd scene! See video …

WATCH

SEN. JD VANCE – This is the decimation of the middle class through illegal immigration. See video …

LARRY KUDLOW – This is just a ‘dumb, middle-class tax hike.’ See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“The left flat-out lied. They spread fear, hysteria, all things ‘hate Trump, hate Trump’ 24/7. Of course, Democrats will call Republicans ‘racist, sexist, xenophobe, a homophobic, Islamophobic, transphobic that want dirty air and water.’ In other words, Democrats are using fear and division to mask what has been a terrible four years under Biden.”

– SEAN HANNITY

