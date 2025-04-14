Rachel Morin murder: Jury to decide fate of illegal immigrant accused of killing jogger

​

A Maryland jury on Monday began deliberations in the case against Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, the illegal immigrant accused of raping and murdering Bel Air woman Rachel Morin in August 2023.

Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, was jogging along the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel-Air, a quaint community northeast of Baltimore, when Martinez-Hernandez allegedly ambushed, strangled and beat her to death.

“This has been an emotionally grueling experience for Rachel’s family, but they remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice,” Randolph Rice, the family’s attorney, previously said in a Friday statement.

Morin’s family has been present for each day of the trial so far and is expected to stay until its conclusion.

Harford County autopsy results revealed that Morin had endured 15 to 20 blows to the head and had died from a combination of strangulation and blunt force trauma. Her death was officially ruled a homicide .

Witnesses who were walking along the Ma & Pa Trail when Morin was still considered missing said they found a path resembling a deer trail flattened by leaves, but they soon discovered rocks with blood on them near the trail and followed the unusual markings through two tunnels near the trail with overgrown brush.

That’s where they came across Morin’s naked body, Harford County State’s Attorney Alison Healey said in her opening statements.

“I saw an unclothed human body on her back. At first, I truly thought it might have been a deer or something that had died in there,” Evan Knapp, who found Morin’s body, testified. “So, I had to move a bit closer to confirm what I had seen, and it was a human. I feel like time froze for a second and I didn’t know what I was looking at.”

Martinez-Hernandez, who is from El Salvador, allegedly fled the scene and the state of Maryland after Morin’s murder. Authorities said during his trial that they found DNA matching the suspect’s at the crime scene and were eventually able to trace him to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where police arrested him.

The 23-year-old migrant illegally crossed into the United States in February 2023, police announced.

“We all suspected that Rachel was not his first victim,” Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said after the suspect’s arrest. “It is my understanding that this suspect, this monster, fled to the United States illegally after committing the brutal murder of a young woman in El Salvador a month earlier, in January of 2023.”

Gahler added that officials’ first DNA match for Martinez-Hernandez was from a Los Angeles home invasion and attack in March 2023.

