Reported illegal migrant behind alleged Highway 39 sexual assaults arrested as LA sheriff seeks more victims

​

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A reported illegal immigrant accused of sexually assaulting two women along Highway 39 in southern California has been taken into custody as police are seeking more victims.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Eduardo Sarabia, 40, is now facing two felony counts of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation following alleged incidents on Sunday and Monday of this week.

“Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau are investigating two separate sexual assault cases involving female victims who were sexually assaulted by Eduardo Sarabia along Highway 39 in the Angeles National Forest,” it said in a statement, adding that he was taken into custody Monday.

“Based on the nature of the allegations, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims,” the department also said. “Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims.”

SUSPECTED CALIFORNIA ATTACKER WHO LEFT COLLEGE VICTIM CREEPY MESSAGES IS CAUGHT AFTER YEARS ON THE RUN

Sarabia is an illegal immigrant and transient from Mexico, Fox11 is reporting, citing investigators.

WISCONSIN WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY TO KILLING HER SEX TRAFFICKER AFTER ARGUING IT WAS LEGAL

The Sheriff’s Department says Sarabia is being held without bail and is set to make a court appearance on June 27.

They released images of a windowless Ford Transit van that Sarabia is alleged to have been driving.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is described by authorities as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.