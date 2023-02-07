Rescuers race to find earthquake survivors, single ticket wins Powerball jackpot and more top headlines

​

DEVASTATING DISASTER – Earthquake deaths surpass 5,000 in Turkey, Syria as rescuers race against the clock to find survivors. Continue reading …

BIG WINNER – Single ticket wins massive $747M Powerball jackpot. Continue reading …

‘WHAT A LOAD OF CRAP’ – WH press secretary gets scorched for fumbled explanation on China spy flights. Continue reading …

‘WILL NOT TOLERATE’ – Sheriff’s deputy recruit ends up in jail where he worked just hours before. Continue reading …

KIM JONG GONE? – North Korea’s dictator missing ahead of mass military parade. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

SOTU PREVIEW – What to expect from Biden’s State of the Union address tonight. Continue reading …

DEMANDING ANSWERS – Pompeo calls out ‘deeply dangerous’ accusation Trump Pentagon didn’t notify WH of Chinese spycrafts. Continue reading …

TOP CONCERNS – What Americans want to hear from Biden during State of the Union. Continue reading …

‘SCARY FOR DEMOCRATS’ – Biden refuses to take blame for inflation as economic poll numbers crater. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘DELIBERATE DECISION’ – Study reveals ABC, CBS, NBC continue to skip unflattering Hunter Biden news. Continue reading …

CARTOON ‘CONSPIRACY’ – Disney slammed for ‘anti-White propaganda’ with new ‘Proud Family’ reboot. Continue reading …

‘COMPROMISED BY EVIL’ – CBS tweet about being ‘ready to worship’ Satanic Sam Smith raises eyebrows. Continue reading …

‘WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON HERE?’ – Piers Morgan goes off on Biden over China spy flight. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – What we’ve done to protect against China is not working. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – The people who owe you the truth on China intel operation are lying to you. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden was trying to sweep the Chinese intel operation under the rug. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Biden’s Chinese intel operation fiasco was a national embarrassment. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

SOTU EXPECTATIONS – Newt Gingrich says Biden must make amends for woke response to China spy threat. Continue reading …

RED STATE RUSH – Republican states see 2022 migration boom as Americans flee high taxes. Continue reading …

‘THE ANDY REID SHOW’ – Chiefs coach reunites with his former Eagles players, talks Super Bowl LVII preparation. Continue reading …

SEE IT: INCREDIBLE ICICLES: Recent temps in Canada create a breathtaking scene at the base of Niagra Falls. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Chinese spy aircraft was a ‘middle finger’ to America: Lisa Boothe. See video …

WATCH: Newt Gingrich predicts Biden’s State of the Union speech will reflect the ‘decline’ of his party. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“We don’t know Joe Biden’s reaction to this news [Chinese intel operation], but we do know his response. Biden did nothing. He did not order the balloon shot down. He did not call for sanctions or punishment of any kind against the Chinese government that sent it.”

– TUCKER CARLSON

