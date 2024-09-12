Residents and lawmakers near the Bronx’s ‘open-air drug market’ demand it be shut down: ‘Hell on earth’

​

New York City residents are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to address what they call an “open-air drug market” that has taken over one street in the Bronx.

Part of Melrose Avenue near the subway station on 149th Street has become a haven for those openly using drugs and exchanging money in broad daylight.

FOX 5 New York, who investigated the area, also documented a man who projectile vomited and then passed out on the street.

“It’s like hell on earth,” one neighbor said to FOX 5 New York.

Those who live in the neighborhood have accused City Hall of ignoring the blatant criminal activity and allowing drug use to continue.

A business owner named Hassan who has operated a clothing store on Melrose Avenue for 20 years told FOX 5 New York that he now employs someone to clean urine and feces in front of the store each day.

The situation on Melrose Avenue has fallen so far that, according to Hassan, he has lost many customers. “People don’t really want to pass here seeing people’s [feces] and pee,” Hassan said to FOX 5 New York. “They’d rather go to another store.”

Congressman Ritchie Torres, who represents the Bronx, has penned a letter to Mayor Eric Adams imploring swift action. In the letter, Torres demanded that Adams disband the open-air drug market on Melrose Avenue.

In an email sent to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for City Hall said “our administration has been squarely focused on keeping New Yorkers safe, and we can balance livability with safety and connection to services. These goals are achieved by both proactive policies to ensure that everyone has access to high-quality support, treatment, and recovery services and reactive policies like increased police patrols in the community.”

“We are aware of the concerns Congressman Torres raised in his letter and look forward to partnering with him to ensure a safer, more livable city for all New Yorkers,” the statement concluded.

Congressman Torres told FOX 5 that while he appreciates the attitude City Hall is taking on this issue, responsibility for keeping the streets safe belongs to Mayor Eric Adams squarely.

“Ultimately, the mayor runs the city, right? He controls the police department. He controls the Department of Health. And he should be deploying both police officials and health officials to dismantle the open-air drug market,” Torres said to FOX 5 New York.

The NYPD did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.