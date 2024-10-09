Resurfaced video shows FEMA worrying about faith-based partners’ treatment of trans migrants at border

​

As Florida braces for a second hurricane in as many weeks, a resurfaced video of a 2023 FEMA webinar shows panelists worried about the treatment of trans migrants during a broader conversation about the importance of focusing on equity over utility.

First reported by The New York Post, the webinar – the first of two – featured panelists from the private and public sector discussing, what they regarded as the need for “preparedness and mitigation considerations for LGBTQIA+ communities.”

Though the talk included members from faith-based organizations, one of the participants expressed their concerns about the treatment of “trans migrants” in shelters.

FEMA financial management specialist Reilly Hirst discussed the concerns “migrant transwomen” have when seeking shelter – particularly those that are faith-based.

“There is also a concern of whether they would trust the people [and] places that are offering shelter that are faith-based because of the way they’ve been responded to in the past. And if they are accepted, what would happen in terms of gender and in terms of bedrooms and bathrooms,” Hirst said, citing a story about two lesbians who had to pretend they were sisters to be “put into the same room.”

“There are all really disconcerting issues. And one of the biggest things I care about within FEMA and that I’m proudest about FEMA, is its desire to meet people where they’re at and to help people regardless,” Hirst said.

Those comments evidently irked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who accused FEMA of “[hating] Christians.”

“FEMA Training Director is concerned about faith-based shelters misgendering ‘migrant transwomen,’” the Georgia Republican posted Friday.

Fox News Digital reached out to FEMA for reaction to Greene’s comments and to respond to criticism that the agency had refocused its mission in recent years.

An agency spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital that “misinformation” about FEMA’s assistance programs has been having a “negative impact on our ability to help people.”

“FEMA provides assistance to disaster survivors regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, identity or background and we want to encourage as many people to apply for help as possible,” the agency said. “FEMA and its dedicated public servants’ commitment to serving all communities immediately and effectively remains unwavering, and we will continue to fulfill our mission with integrity and fairness.”

FEMA has also fended off allegations in recent weeks that its funds have been diverted to assist illegal immigrants amid the border crisis.

“This is false. No money is being diverted from disaster response needs,” the agency said in a statement last week. “FEMA’s disaster response efforts and individual assistance is funded through the Disaster Relief Fund, which is a dedicated fund for disaster efforts. Disaster Relief Fund money has not been diverted to other, non-disaster related efforts.”

Meanwhile, Florida is bracing for Hurricane Milton – which regained Category 5 strength on Tuesday – just weeks after deadly Hurricane Helene slammed the coastline.

Fox News has obtained a fact sheet assembled by the majority side of the House Appropriations Committee about disaster aid. It states that FEMA “has enough funding in the short-term to address immediate needs for both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.” It also declares there is “no funding connection between” the migrant shelter program and the Disaster Relief Fund. It adds there is “no intermingling of funding between these two programs” and that “the only connection is that both programs are administered by FEMA.”