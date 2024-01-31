Retired Catholic priest, his sister among 4 killed in Florida shooting that injured 2 officers

​

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Florida community is in mourning after a beloved Catholic priest and his sister were found murdered over the weekend in Palm Bay, the Diocese of Orlando confirmed in a statement Monday afternoon.

The Bishop of Orlando, Most Reverend John Noonan, confirmed the identity of the two killed as retired St. Joseph Catholic Community priest Father Robert “Bob” Hoeffner, 76, and his sister, Sally Joan Hoeffner, 69.

“We mourn with the St. Joseph Catholic community in Palm Bay over the tragic loss of these four lives as we pray for the repose of their souls and extend our prayers to their families. I share with you that Father Robert “Bob” Hoeffner and his sister, Sally, both were tragically murdered,” Reverend Noonan wrote.

“Throughout his priesthood, Father Hoeffner served the people of God with compassion and humility. We will miss his grace-filled presence,” Reverend Noonan continued.

FLORIDA WOMAN TRIED TO KILL HUSBAND OVER POSTCARD HE RECEIVED FROM EX FROM SIX DECADES AGO, POLICE

The shooting happened after a domestic disturbance at a birthday party Sunday afternoon in Palm Bay, a city roughly 75 miles southeast of Orlando.

Palm Bay Police said the suspect, Brandon Kapas, 24, shot his grandfather to death. While responding to the scene, officers also located the bodies of Father Bob and his sister.

When officers arrived, they were met by Kapas’ uncle, who told law enforcement they were having problems with Kapas and that he may have weapons on him and inside his vehicle, Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano Augello said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

GRUESOME CALIFORNIA DESERT MURDERS: 5 ARRESTED IN DEATHS OF 6 PEOPLE OVER MARIJUANA DISPUTE, SHERIFF SAYS

Due to the suspect being possibly armed, police said they tased Kapas to prevent anything drastic from happening, which led to a brief struggle between Kapas and the officers, the chief said.

Police believe Kapas was responsible for all three deaths, and he was fatally shot by police following a brief pursuit Sunday.

Officers said the car Brandon Kapas was driving contained several other guns and weapons inside, leading them to believe he may have had a larger attack planned.

NEWLYWED FOUND DEAD IN CAR AS POLICE INVESTIGATE HOMICIDE

The car Brandon Kapas was driving was owned by the priest and his sister, police said, though they were not able to identify the relationship between Kapas and the Hoeffners.

Officers added that Kapas’ criminal history consisted of DUI and resisting arrested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said a motive for the shootings remain unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

The two injured officers, Stephen Ball and Nicholas Franze, are expected to recover, officials said during a press conference on Tuesday.