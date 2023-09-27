Retired cop stole thousands from autism charity he founded in honor of his son: DA

​

A retired police officer from New Rochelle, New York, has been charged with embezzling roughly $24,000 from a charity he founded in honor of his autistic son, and spending the money for his own personal purposes.

Christopher Greco, 52, and a 25-year veteran of the New Rochelle Police Department who retired in August 2021, was arrested on Sept. 21 and charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, according to an announcement by Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah on Tuesday.

Greco is accused of stealing money over a period of six years from the coffers of Christopher’s Voice Inc., an organization he founded with his wife in 2017.

According to the website, Christopher’s Voice, with the tagline “love needs no words,” was formed to “help prevent wandering of autistic children by providing lifesaving GPS and other locate equipment, to provide financial assistance to struggling families with autistic children and to promote and provide first responder training to police, fire and ems.”

The organization was inspired by Greco’s teenage son, Christopher, who has non-verbal autism, according to the website.

Greco served on the police force for 25 years before his retirement. He was also the president of the Police Association of New Rochelle from 2014-2021.

He was arraigned Tuesday before Judge Matthew Costa in New Rochelle City Court and his next court date is Oct. 25.

This isn’t the first time Greco has had a run-in with the Westchester DA.

As the president of the New Rochelle Police Benevolent Association in 2021, Greco blasted the DA after she charged an off-duty New Rochelle officer with assault, which Greco said was a “politically motivated” case, according to the Journal News.

“The Westchester County District Attorney has sent a clear and extremely risky message to all of law enforcement in Westchester County – that the DA will personally decide what is acceptable and what is not, rather than determine what is lawful and what is not,” Greco in June 2021.

Roach fired back, saying: “While the New Rochelle PBA is entitled to its view of the facts, there is no place for the type of inflammatory and irresponsible language used which crosses a dangerous line. I have a long history of working with and strongly supporting law enforcement and work with them every day to keep Westchester safe.”